Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Darden Restaurants worth $59,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,113. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

