Swiss National Bank Sells 114,600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of MetLife worth $139,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 347,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

MET stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 3,916,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

