Swiss National Bank Sells 19,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Skyworks Solutions worth $51,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. 2,820,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.