Swiss National Bank Sells 25,300 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $176,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 151,007 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.16. 482,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,955. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $394.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.43.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

