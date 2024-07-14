Swiss National Bank Sells 40,900 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Ball worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 2,455,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,502. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.