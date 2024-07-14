Swiss National Bank Sells 42,400 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $61,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 871,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,401. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.