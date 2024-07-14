Swiss National Bank Sells 56,600 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of CGI worth $68,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,909,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after buying an additional 493,145 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. 186,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,446. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

