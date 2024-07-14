Swiss National Bank Sells 78,400 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $131,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

FIS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. 2,391,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,035. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

