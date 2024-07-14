Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $217,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 836,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

