Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $74,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dover by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 836,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

