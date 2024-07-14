Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in June

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.46.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

