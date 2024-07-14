Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in June

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $322.00 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.46.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
