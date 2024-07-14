Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $83.58 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,668,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

