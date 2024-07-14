Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,320. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

