Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 1,854,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

