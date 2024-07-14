Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.19. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $126.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taiyo Yuden
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.