Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Talkspace Trading Up 16.4 %

Talkspace stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 2,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

