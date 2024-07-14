Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Talkspace Trading Up 16.4 %
Talkspace stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 2,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
Talkspace Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.