TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

