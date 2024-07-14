TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 42.6% in June

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 97,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

