TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.51

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.51 and traded as high as C$53.40. TC Energy shares last traded at C$53.17, with a volume of 3,959,252 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.94.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

