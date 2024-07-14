Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Cut to “Hold” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.