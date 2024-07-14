Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Cut to Hold at Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

