Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. 10,559,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

