Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $302,902,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

