Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 3,916,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

