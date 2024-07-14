Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

SSNC traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $65.31. 1,791,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

