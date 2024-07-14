Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $59.00. 8,220,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

