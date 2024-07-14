Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $470.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $394.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.67. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

