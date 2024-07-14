Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempus AI in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will earn ($3.22) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempus AI’s current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempus AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $39.76 on Friday. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

