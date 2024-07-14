Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMFree Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempus AI in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will earn ($3.22) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempus AI’s current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempus AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $39.76 on Friday. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.