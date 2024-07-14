Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $57.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $102,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $102,379.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,494.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

