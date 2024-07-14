TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TRRVF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

