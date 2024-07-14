Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

