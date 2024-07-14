Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the June 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

