Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the June 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of TOIPF remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.57.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
