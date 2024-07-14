The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives $35.80 Average PT from Analysts

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

