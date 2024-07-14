The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,770 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

