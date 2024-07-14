The Goldman Sachs Group Raises NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $17.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NU opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in NU by 1.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,330,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NU by 47.4% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 843,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

