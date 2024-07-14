The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $21.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $8,299,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

