The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,576 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

