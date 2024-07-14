The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $211.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,659. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.94.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.89.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

