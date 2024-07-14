Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0694 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $458.67 million and $10.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,613,643,779 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

