Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.82 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $210.66 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.12 or 0.99631446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067329 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02127917 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,828,226.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

