TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 224,073 CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of CG Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at $806,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $35.41. 537,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,060. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

