TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 224,073 CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of CG Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at $806,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CGON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
CG Oncology Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGON traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $35.41. 537,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,060. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
CG Oncology Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.