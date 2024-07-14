TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,480 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 149,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $51,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $51,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,987,419.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,098,088 shares of company stock valued at $167,776,596. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 274,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

