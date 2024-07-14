TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,310 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

IAS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,296. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 994.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

