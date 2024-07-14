TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $52.53 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $52,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $8.77 on Friday, hitting $523.08. The stock had a trading volume of 265,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,821. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $525.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

