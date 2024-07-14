TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $62.83 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,310 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $62,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,632,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,819. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.