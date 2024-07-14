TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $66.73 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,788 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Brunswick worth $66,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BC traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,071. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.