TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $88.42 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of HubSpot worth $88,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

