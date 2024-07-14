TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,020 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Arcos Dorados worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 1,221,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.