TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 501,091 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Hexcel worth $72,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.