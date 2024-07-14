TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,302,665 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,302,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,665,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 6,521,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,124,631. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

